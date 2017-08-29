TPD find Stop 'n' Go robbery suspect

Toledo police found the person responsible for an aggravated robbery that happened at a Stop 'n' Go in west Toledo.

Police say Allen Aiken entered the store located on north Reynolds Road around 1:50 p.m. Monday afternoon and asked for a lottery ticket. Allen then pulled out a knife demanding the cashier at the register to give him money.

That's when another employee maced Allen and was able to shove him out the store before any money was given to him.

After reviewing surveillance video and receiving a description of Allen and the car he drove, officers were able to locate him on Dorr Street.

Officers pulled Allen over on Douglas and Kenwood Road and arrested him.

