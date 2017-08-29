Editorial: WTOL in negotiations with Direct TV

This message, is our commitment to inform Direct TV subscribers about ongoing negotiations to keep WTOL on their system. We continue to work with them, but as of now, they have not agreed to a fair deal to keep WTOL on their lineup after August 31st.

This wouldn’t be the first-time Direct TV left their customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015, Direct TV has dropped local channels from their lineup, 14 times.

We regret that Direct TV keeps putting you, their subscribers, in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem, after all, you pay 100% of your bill, every single month, to Direct TV. Why should you have to worry about losing WTOL?

We will continue working to reach an agreement, and to keep you, the viewer, informed. You can always locate information on this situation at w-w-w- dot our local commitment .com.

And remember you have choices, including WTOL.com, free over the air antenna viewing, free news and weather apps, Roku and PlayStation Vue. We are also available through other local providers.

