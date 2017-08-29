Local groups helping hurricane victim for the long haul

Organizers at Impact for Hope tell WTOL they're collecting items to get those who were devastated by Hurricane Harvey through the next few days with five gallon buckets of food to help their immediate needs.



But those displaced by the hurricane and continued flooding will need help for months to come. That's why the Catholic Charities of Toledo is asking for monetary donations that dollar for dollar will go to those who will have to rebuild their lives.

The executive director said once the immediate needs are met and the water recedes, the work to rebuild starts.

"We might not even think of what they may need for example, their insurance deductible they might need help covering that. There might be some things that the insurance doesn't cover because of flooding," said Rodney Schuster, executive director Catholic Charities of Toledo. "So we can help them get the financial support to replace things that they might need to get their house To run efficiently."

Schuster also said in these times of devastation we see people come together to support their neighbors near and far.

Anyone can of course still donate items at Impact with Hope.

The top three things they need: any size diapers, from infant to adult, heavy duty work gloves and large garbage bags.

Items to avoid: clothes, bottled water and nothing glass.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.