Beloved Toledo Zoo orangutan passes away

One of the Toledo Zoo's most beloved animals passed away last weekend.

Jiggs Junior, or "J.J.", the orangutan died at the age of 45 from heart failure.

Millions of visitors enjoyed interacting with J.J. over his decades-long career at the zoo.

The zoo described J.J. as a curious and playful animal with a remarkable amount of intelligence.

Suzanne Husband, one of the keepers at the Toledo Zoo said in a statement:

“One of his favorite enrichment items was watching TV. He loved football and would make a nest in front of the TV on weekends and look like every other guy, kicked back watching the games. He also had a penchant for 'The Price is Right.' He would come in from exhibit every day at 11 and wait for us to turn on the TV… he would even be a little annoyed if we were late! Then I began to notice that he wasn’t coming in as much or was napping rather than watching the TV and it dawned on me that Bob Barker had retired and there was a new host. Later in his life, we were able to stream his TV through the internet and pull up old shows and his interest in the game show came back.”

J.J. was the oldest male orangutan in North America.

