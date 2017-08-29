UT, multiple wildlife agencies to study invasive fish species in Great Lakes

Multiple nature and wildlife agencies are teaming up with the University of Toledo to study an invasive fish species in the Great Lakes.

Grass Carp is a subspecies of the Asian Carp, and was first detected in Lake Erie in the mid 80's. And for the next few days, multiple groups are studying the best ways to catch the fish.

Groups with ODNR division of wildlife, Canada's Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Michigan DNR among others are working with the University of Toledo on the Sandusky River in Fremont on Wednesday and Thursday.

The groups are testing different sampling techniques, or different ways to capture the fish, in advance of a large scale sampling next year.

Though not as invasive as other Asian carp species, Grass carp are known to reduce aquatic vegetation through over feeding and raise phosphorous levels in fresh water.

WTOL 11's Jon Monk will head to Fremont on Thursday for a full update on the Grass Carp Action Plan.

