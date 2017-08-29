Marathon working to help employees affected by Harvey

One of northwest Ohio's largest employers is doing its part to help those in Texas.

Marathon Petroleum operated two oil refineries in Texas City, Texas, employing more than 2,000 people. Those 2,000 employees were right in the middle of Hurricane Harvey.

There are also several other workers and administrators in their pipeline and marine operation. Still other employees work at a gas processing facility in Corpus Cristi.

A spokesperson for the Marathon Petroleum Company says the company had a plan in place to help their workers who may have been impacted by the storm.

In an emailed statement, the spokesperson said:

(Our) Corporate Emergency Response Team has been working since before the storm made landfall to procure housing, food, water, fuel and other supplies to help our employees recover from the storm’s effects. MPC is identifying the safest ways to transport the supplies to affected areas and begin distribution. MPC has also begun getting affected employees into temporary housing."

Marathon did not offer details on the status of the two refineries in the path of Harvey.

