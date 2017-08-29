Pro-life groups speak against proposed ordinance

Pro-life groups were protesting about a proposal that would force them 20 feet away from abortion clinics.

The groups stood in front of Toledo City Council on Sylvania voicing their concerns saying that the new ordinance would violate their first amendment rights.

"You don't have to be pro-life to be opposed to this ordinance. If you respect the right to free speech. If you respect the right to peaceably assemble, then you should be out in defense of these liberties," said Ed Sitter, with the Right to Life.

There will be a public meeting in the City Council chambers about the ordinance on Wednesday.

State law already prohibits protesters from blocking clinic entrances and any disorderly conduct near facilities.

