Oregon-native calls home community to raise supplies for Houston students

Maggie Trendell was born in Oregon, but her career and passion for education took her to Houston.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, she has lost everything.

"The option for me was that I had to walk out of this house,” Trendell said.

Her home flooded with water up to her knees, Trendell says she had no choice but to open her door and leave the safety and security of inside. She walked into water that was already up to her shoulders. Then she was swept off her feet by a strong current.

"It picks us up and it whips us. And it whips me down and I can't really touch the ground and so I am basically taken 50 feet," Trendell said. "I grab the stop sign from my street to the main street and I am holding on."

Despite the horror of that moment, Maggie tried to remain calm in order to survive.

"I am not going to die, I am not going to die, this is not going to kill me, and I am going to stop myself using that tree,” Trendell remembered.

Helpers from the sheriff's department spotted Maggie and her friend. They started screaming out for them and are eventually able to bring them to safety.

Trendell then spent the night at a Wing Stop restaurant before finding a friend who she could stay with.

"All of my things are gone, but they are just things like I am still alive and I'm lucky to have a place to stay,” Trendell explained.

It's the love and support she's gotten from back home though that makes her emotional.

"I love my hometown, I love who I am, and who I am was created by being from where I am and my family,” Trendell said.

Trendell works at a Title 1 school, where almost 90 percent of the students receive free or reduced lunch. They were supposed to start school this week, but now, they are scheduled to start next Tuesday.

Trendell says she is worried about these kids who already were struggling, have nothing.

She is asking people in the community to send gift cards for them to buy clothes and school supplies.

You can send gift cards, clothes and supplies to:

Hamilton Middle School

139 E 20th Street

Houston, TX 77008

CC: Maggie Trendell

You can also reach out to Trendell via e-mail.

