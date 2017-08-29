Man sentenced 3 years for child endangerment

A man who police said could have prevented a child from dying will spend time behind bars.

A judge sentenced Tyrone Hooks to 3 years in prison for child endangerment Tuesday morning.

Hooks was the boyfriend of Bridgette White. She is the woman accused of killing 4-year-old Aaliyah Smith.

Text messages between the couple proved that White was abusing the child and could not care for her. Hooks was a truck driver and was on the road at the time and never called authorities to get Aaliyah help.

Hooks originally pleaded not guilty but later entered an Alford plea deal to reduce sentencing.

