BBB warns of scammers posing as the International Boxing Club

It's an organization that's been known to do great things for people in Toledo. Now, the International Boxing Club's reputation is being tainted by scammers.

It's been an on-going problem for the past few years, but now the International Boxing Club has had enough.

Mainly young men are going door to door in neighborhoods all over northwest Ohio, asking people to buy candles or candy bars or simply make donations

to the club.

"These people have no connection to International Boxing Club and the money they're raising, as far as we know, they're just putting it in their pocket. They're not helping anybody," says Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau.

In some cases, the BBB said these folks have even been threatening to people who say no.

"We've had isolated reports that they can be abusive and belligerent and threatening in some cases and we're always concerned about that," said Eppstein.

The IBC hosts boxing classes and tutoring for students, as well as boxing classes specially designed for Parkinson's patients. The IBC is a nonprofit that doesn't charge for any of its classes and stays afloat because of donations, but it won't go door to door or stop anyone in a shopping parking lot.

The BBB says that if you get approached by these folks, just tell them no thanks and ask them to leave your property.

"Then the police say call 9-1-1 because they would like to catch these people and they also would appreciate license plate numbers or descriptions of vehicles because we want to get this stopped," said Eppstein.

The BBB warns these scammers are pretty convincing and are usually wearing shirts that say "IBC" on them or official-looking identity tags.

