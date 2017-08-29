Family of dying officer organize social media campaign to make him smile

A Facebook campaign spearheaded by a former Toledo police officer is going viral.

Now friends are hoping the community to do their part to show Sgt. Mike Koperski and his family they care. But they are not asking for money or donations.

Instead, they request people every where to wear blue Friday, post a picture on Facebook and included the hashtag #SmileKoperski. The campaigned is called Make an Officer Smile.

It started after Sgt. Koperski, a husband, father and 24-year-old veteran of the Toledo police force, learned he had Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease. Some doctors call the disease as the human form of mad cow disease and it is incurable.

Koperski, has since retired from Toledo Police Department. His wife took a leave from her job to take care of him.



"It's quite sad because usually they have less than a year to live, but he is going much quicker," explained friend Kyle Schaller. "He is already starting to lose his speech he can't walk."

Schaller is behind the effort to bring a much-need smile to Koperski's face.

"All he wants is family and support and love and we're just asking for support," Schaller added. "Wear blue, hash tag it just so he knows he was not just an officer, he actually meant something to the community."

