Walbridge community welcomes Sunshine Communities

Ground was broken Tuesday morning in Walbridge for a new single-family home.

The people who will live there have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The new home is part of a partnership between Sunshine Communities and St. Jerome Catholic Church. It reflects both parties commitment to creating community.

Neighbors who already live in Walbridge are embracing the new home with open arms.

"The community has been overwhelmingly welcoming to us and our mission. And we're just blessed to be able to expand the relationships we have in other parts of our community now with Walbridge and out in Wood county," said Jason Abodeely, with Sunshine Communities.

The house should be completed by early next spring with the residents moving in by June 2018.

