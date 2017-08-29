Ohio lawmakers address Hurricane Harvey

Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Senator Sherrod Brown addressed Hurricane Harvey Tuesday afternoon.

Portman spoke at the 180th Air Guard base in Swanton and Brown will be at Magna, a manufacturer at the Jeep Supplier Park.

"We have enough funding right now in the FEMA program to be able to handle what's happening, I'm told," Sen. Portman said. "No need for supplemental funding now. We will see the extent of the damage and be prepared to help."

Brown told WTOL Senate democrats are committed to use as many resources as needed to help the survivors of the storm.

"Democrats won't stand in the way at all," Sen. Brown said. "Back when it was Hurricane Sandy, a lot of Republicans opposed it, especially Republicans in Texas. We're not going to play that way, of course we're going to help. It's what we do as a country, helping one another."

President Donald Trump traveled to Texas Tuesday. He promised the full support of the federal government to help those in Houston.

