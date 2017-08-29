Pro-life groups speak out against proposal that would keep protesters away from abortion clinics

Those against abortion are speaking out against a proposal in front of Toledo City Council.

The ordinance would force abortion protesters to be 20 feet from abortion clinics.

The only abortion clinic in Toledo is on Sylvania Avenue. If the proposal goes through, protesters would have to stand across the street.

Pro-life groups say this ordinance would violate their First Amendment rights.

"You don't have to be pro-life to be opposed to this ordinance. If you respect the right to free speech, if you respect the right to peaceably assemble, then you should be coming out in defense of these liberties," said Ed Sitter of the Toledo Right to Life.

State law already prohibits protesters from blocking clinic entrances and any disorderly conduct near abortion facilities.

A public meeting on the ordinance is being held in City Council Chambers August 30.

