Naked man on nature trail says he's sunbathing; gets summons

Naked man on nature trail says he's sunbathing; gets summons

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - A naked man who startled a mother and her children on a nature trail in Maine has been issued a summons by police.

Officers say 67-year-old Ricky Thompson told them he was sunbathing when the family spotted him in Waterville on Thursday.

The woman described to police a "naked elderly man" with a walker. So police went to the scene assuming there was a medical issue.

Deputy Chief Bill Bonney tells the Morning Sentinel that Thompson was still naked when officers caught up with him. Bonney says police had received similar complaints in the past but were unable to substantiate them.

Thompson can't be reached for comment. No phone number for him can be found. And it's unknown if the Waterville resident has a lawyer who could comment for him.

