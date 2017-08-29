Mom ending panhandling to raise college funds for daughter

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan woman who began panhandling to raise $24,000 for her daughter to attend Michigan State University is calling it quits after raising less than half of her goal.

Lori Truex (TRU'-ex) tells the Battle Creek Enquirer she'll end her fundraising campaign Thursday to return to work as a school bus driver. She says she raised more than $10,000 - $5,400 from an online GoFundMe account and $4,800 from her panhandling or checks deposited by donors into a credit union account she opened for the drive.

Truex says grants, scholarships and loans will help make up the difference.

She began standing with a sign on corners around the city on June 14.

Her daughter, Kendall Truex, moved into her MSU dormitory on Thursday. Classes start Wednesday.

Information from: Battle Creek Enquirer, http://www.battlecreekenquirer.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.