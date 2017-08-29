Window of train shot out near Ohio Turnpike - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Window of train shot out near Ohio Turnpike

Crews are on the scene of a possible shooting in Fulton County on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on the railroad tracks at State Route 66 near I-80 north of Archbold. 

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a window was shot out of a train.

OSHP say they believe this was an accident caused by a hunter in the area.

