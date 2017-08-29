Man found dead lying in shrubbery, police investigating - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man found dead lying in shrubbery, police investigating

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating the death of a man on Saturday.

Police say the man was found on the property of Welltower Corporation on Dorr Street around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the man was lying in the brush along a walking path.

The death is under investigation.

