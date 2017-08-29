Man injured after falling off of moving vehicle - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man injured after falling off of moving vehicle

Police say an injured man was found laying on a central Toledo road early Tuesday morning.

The man was found on Nebraska Avenue near Woodstock Avenue around 1:30 a.m. 

Police say that a witness saw the man hanging onto a moving vehicle before he was thrown off the vehicle. 

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with a head injury and possible broken ankle. 

It is unclear why the man was hanging onto the moving vehicle.

The car has not been located.

