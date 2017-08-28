Homeowners in Sylvania glad school board dismissed challenges

More than 200 homeowners slept a little better this weekend after finding out Sylvania Schools would dismiss their challenges to increase the property tax on several homes in the community.

Some initially were upset with the increased taxes.

"To raise taxes on what we have is very inefficient and inappropriate and we can't stand it," said one citizen during Monday night's Sylvania School Board meeting.

Sylvania school board officials say it was really the opposition from the community and the implications of that opposition that changed their mind.

Homeowners were relieved and grateful.

"We didn't know how we we're going to pay it," said homeowner Nancy Krody. "We had no idea."

Nancy and her husband are retired and say when they got the original letter stating their taxes would increase by $5,000.

She says they would have to go into their reserve to pay the new increased tax or even move out of their home. Instead, they spoke out and ultimately their concerns along with many other residents voices were heard.

"It was a relief," said Nancy. "I just felt like a big load had been lifted and I just felt like thank you school board for listening."

Several homeowners who once feared higher property taxes from the district showed up to thank them at their school board meeting Monday night. District officials say it was always about protecting the district and what they have to offer.

"Sylvania supports great schools," said school board president Stephen Rothschild. "We have great schools out here and our citizens are going to continue to support great schools, but they want to understand that it's done in a fair way and they are willing to help us do that and that's exactly what we want to do as well."

The homeowners who fought the issue say they are glad the school dismissed the challenges and will continue to support them well into the future.

"We think we're here to stay," said homeowner Peter Dzubay. "We'd like to form a permanent committee for ongoing that would help to promote a fair tax climate in Sylvania as well as push for getting the money that our schools need."

The school board president says they won't have further action on the issue because the Lucas County Auditors office will reassess homes in 2018.

Sylvania School Board President Rothschild says there are less than 50 homeowners that settled their cases. He says the district will work with the families, but he also encourages them to reach out to the auditor office.

Officials have invited Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez to an upcoming meeting to ask and answer questions, a date for that forum has not been set at this time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.