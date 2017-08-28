Houston teacher reflects on city's strength in time of darkness

Houston is the country's fourth-largest city, with nearly 2.1 million people. Hundreds of thousands more live in areas around the city. Each has their own story to tell in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Sisters Becca and Jenna Pel were like many Houston residents in that they were unprepared for the devastation brought by storm, nor were they prepared for the long road of rebuilding and recovery ahead.

"There were thousands of families that woke up to three to five feet of water in their houses," Becca Pel said. "So the evacuation crews started to work. That's when the panic started to spread."

Jenna was forced to take shelter with her sister as floodwaters invaded her home. She says some of her neighbors cannot leave their homes and are running out of food.

Around Houston, cars were nearly swallowed by the flood waters. Trees and debris littered those roads that were not flooded. Becca herself says she found a stray dog last week.

"She would absolutely be swimming away if I hadn't taken her," Pel said.

But in the time of darkness, Houston residents showed the best of what humans are capable of, as thousands of volunteers worked alongside emergency crews to save lives and give to those that were in need.

"So that's when we really started to see the beauty of humanity here," Pel said. "Regardless of socioeconomic status, regardless of what neighborhood they came from, what color, who they voted for, these people just started coming out of the woodwork to start saving people."

Becca works as a math teacher in a poor school district. She understands, perhaps better than many, what the kids in her class will have to process when they eventually return to school. Some of those students will show up with only the clothes on their back. They will have to start with nothing.

As a teacher, Becca is preparing herself to be a guiding light when her students are at the most in need.

"Re-focusing our students on that mental stability of, 'Well now what? We have no clothes. We have no home,'" Pel said. "They literally have lost everything that they're attached to."

While Pel prepares to help her students heal and her sister recover, a Louisiana group called the Cajun Navy arrived in the area with truck loads of boats. Many of those, whose memory of Hurricane Katrina is still embedding in the mind, believe it is their way of paying it forward.

To help donate, the Greater Houston Community Foundation is raising money and supplies for residents displaced by the storm.

WTOL will also hold a fund drive for hurricane survivors through the Red Cross Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.

