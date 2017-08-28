ProMedica welcomes employees with personalized sign

With so many different people now coming into downtown Toledo to work in the new office buildings, ProMedica wanted to make sure each employee felt welcome.

You've probably seen it flash across on the billboard at Erie Street and Lafayette. A personalized message from ProMedica welcoming every one of the more than 900 employees who are now working downtown.

It is a simple, extra touch to add to the experience of moving the day-to-day operations into the new works paces.

"That is just the icing on the cake, because we all feel welcomed. The feedback I've had from my team, they just can't say enough," said Director of System Credentialing, Julie Cook.

Since the announcement of the move, some employees wondered how they would be accepted by the rest of the downtown businesses. But with the move complete, these employees now know they are a part of the downtown community.

"This has been a big move for a lot of people, it's a big change and change can be difficult. So, they're doing everything they can to make sure that this transition has gone smoothly and that we feel welcome downtown and that we're not being forced down here," said Andrew Smith, senior marketing specialist.

