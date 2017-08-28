Stories behind ProMedica new artwork

ProMedica’s new headquarters is brought to life throughout the building partially due to the artwork.

One of the pieces is integrated into the parking garage done by an artist who works out of Bowling Green.

Erwin Redl specializes in light. He has art displays around the world, but he says the 'Tower of Lights' was unique.

"It's like the parking garage becomes its own event, in the same way like a park becomes it's own event, despite that you go from your car to a meeting and that's the idea, to make the building forget that it is a utilitarian parking garage,” Redl said.

He knows many neighbors will see this just driving by on Summit Street, but he hopes to grab the ones who do visit the Promenade Park.

The parking garage is a six story structure, all lit up through Redl’s art.

"When people drive by it, or spend time in the park lot looking at that piece, they should say, 'Wow,'" Redl said. "That should be their response.”

Redl is hard on himself. He says it's hard not to notice the little things now that it's done. But he gets satisfaction when he sees neighbor's reactions in the park.

The light display turns on shortly before sunset, and off shortly after sunrise.

Redl says he doesn't plan on changing the colors for holidays or special events.

Another piece of art, in Promenade Park is the Echo sculpture. It is the effort to preserve the smokestacks from the former steam plant.

"I'm still to a point where I am like, I can't believe I did this so it's pretty cool,” said artists Dane Terpening.

It took Terpening months and months of planning for this project, partly because he says the pressure was on.

"Everybody is seeing this, it's not just being put in a park somewhere, it's on the waterfront, it's like the Chicago Bean of Toledo," Terpening said. "So that's the biggest thing that we really had to keep in mind while we were building this thing.”

Terpening hopes his outside of the box art becomes iconic for the Glass City, and a destination for people in the area.

"I feel like it's a big honor to be able to do this for the city of Toledo and just helping hopefully expanding people's horizons and making them grow within themselves and inspiring people,” Terpening said.

