Local family grateful loved ones in Houston are safe

As of Monday night, more people are being forced out or rescued from their homes in Texas as Hurricane Harvey continues to hammer the state.

A local Toledo family is working to stay in constant contact with their loved ones in Houston.

Amber Willmarth, of Toledo tells WTOL she's talked to her sister via text message. They both feel blessed that Hurricane Harvey isn't dramatically affecting her.

Willmarth said as the storm got closer to making landfall she got worried because her sister and brother-in-law are both retired military living in the Houston Metro area.

When the hurricane reached a Category three, Willmarth urged her sister to leave the area.

"It went to a category four and I really go nervous and started texting her,” Willmarth said, "no we're okay everything is good just hunkered down waiting out the storm. So, it was kind of nerve racking when it went from a three to a four that quick."

But, they stayed. Willmarth said when the hurricane finally did reach a category four, she got worried when she didn't hear from here sister right way.

Once the worst of the hurricane passed, her sister sent her these photos of her neighborhood. Amber's sister told her there won’t be any work or school until next Tuesday at the earliest.

