City Council visits Water Treatment Plant

Friday, the Water Quality Dashboard moved to a 'Watch,' but by Saturday it went back to 'clear.' As of Monday, it sits in the clear.

Toledo City Council members visited the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant Monday to learn what they are doing to keep the water safe.

Water treatment officials briefed members of council and concerned citizens on the current status of Toledo's drinking water and how the plant responded to the increase of microcystin toxin in Lake Erie at the plant's intake crib over the weekend.

"Then to see the response of our team at the Collins Park Water Plant and how they were quickly able to deal with that and bring that back to clear," said Sandy Spang, Toledo City Council, Member At-Large.

The plan was executed successfully and plan administrators were able to use some of the new improvements to the plant to bring the water quality dashboard back to clear with in a day.

"The morning of the 24th we've been watching sondes that we didn't have in 2014 and those data sondes would give us an early indication on changes out in the water quality of the lake, and they worked," said Andy McClure, Collins Park Water Treatment Plant Administrator.

Our tap water never tested positive for microcystin toxins. Though you may have noticed the smell of chlorine.

"Just a little bit of additional chlorine more than we normally do because we know that that's an additional barrier just as a back stop," McClure said.

Members of council were pleased with the progress of improvements to the 80-year-old plant since 2014.

"The design and the planning stages are done but the construction is about 50 percent completed,” Spang said. “Not only is it going to give us new treatment capabilities but it's also going to give us redundancy."

Redundancy that will continue to improve the city's capability to detect and treat Toledo's drinking water.

