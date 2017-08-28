The IRS and FBI warns internet users about new scam

The IRS and FBI have sent out a warning about a new twist on an old scheme.

There are scam emails going around that have the IRS and FBI emblem that will try to get web surfers to click and download a fake FBI questionnaire.

If the link is clicked, randsomware is put on the electronic device and the only way to access data is to pay money to the scammers.

It's important to remember that the IRS and the FBI will not send out an email to civilians.

