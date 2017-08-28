Tiffin manufacturer announces $20 million expansion, adding 25 new jobs

More big news for a large employer in Tiffin, as American Fine Sinter announced a large expansion plan.

American Fine Sinter produces parts for Toyota. Monday, they announced a $20 million dollar expansion and more jobs at their Tiffin plant. It is the second expansion of this scale they have had in the last few years.

The expansion announcement follows a similar expansion in 2014 that added 24 new jobs.

The latest expansion will add two new production lines for mid and high torque carriers for the Toyota Highlander, RAV4, and Camry. It will add 25 more jobs to the plant.

American Fine Sinter is one of only three facilities in the world that performs this manner of powdered metallurgy.

Bryce Riggs, Development Coordinator with the Seneca Economic and Industrial Development Corporation, knows how important it is to make sure successful and existing business here have the opportunity to thrive.

"When we bring new folks in that want to invest in our community, they go to the existing companies and ask them how their experience is," Riggs said. "And for us that is crucial, that they are continuing to grow and continuing to add employees at their manufacturing facilities."

Expansion construction is expected to be complete in mid 2018. Job applications for the new positions are already open.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.