Growth steady in Toledo Warehouse District, ProMedica move adds to demand

With hundreds of ProMedica employees coming to downtown, business in the area is bound to pick up.

"We're expecting a lot of business for lunch time, especially from that," Joe Gomez of Home Slice Pizza in the Warehouse District said. "We haven't seen anything quite yet from that, but as the year progresses, we definitely will see something coming from them."

Gomez says even before ProMedica's move in, things have really changed in the Warehouse District.

"Years ago when I used to come downtown, there wasn't really nothing down here," Gomez said. "And now there's life everywhere."

The Toledo Warehouse District Association says growth has been slow and steady this past decade throughout its 33 blocks. ProMedica's arrival will certainly add to the demand of folks wanting to check out the area.

"The more people down here, the more activities go on, the more restaurants are busier," Diane Keil-Hipp, President of the Warehouse District Association, said. "I mean, it all helps and certainly an influx of 1,500 people down here, is gonna have an impact."

Keil-Hipp says there's really only a handful of vacant buildings in the warehouse district right now, a far cry from just a few years ago.

"We're running out of vacant, available buildings, which, eight years ago I would have told you, 'It's plentiful,'" Keil-Hipp said. "But again, one by one, they've been swallowed up and really cool things have been happening with them."

The Warehouse District Association says in 2001, just seven people lived in the area. Fast forward to 2017 and about 900 people live here. An example of the demand is the Berdan building, which is still under construction, but already has a waiting list.

About 3,300 employees work in the Warehouse District, contributing $4 million in Toledo income tax revenue.

