Race for the Cure: How to register

It's hard to believe, but Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is almost here.

Registration is still open for both the Findlay and Toledo races.

Money raised by the race goes toward breast cancer education, screenings, treatment and research.

The Findlay race is Saturday, September 23. The Toledo race is Sunday September 24.

Follow this link to register for the Toledo race.

Follow this link to register for the Findlay race.

