Health department to modify certificates of properties that passes lead inspections

The Lucas County Health Department will modify some certificates for properties that passed lead inspections.

Properties that were inspected and passed earlier than the June 30th deadline will all have the same start date for their six year certification.

There are two more free training sessions that include question and answer segments.

There will be session on Monday at the Mott Branch Library beginning at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Tuesday at the Birmingham Library which also starts at 6:30 p.m.

