TFD firefighters headed to Houston to help

The Toledo Fire Department has eight of its own packed up and ready to go help with rescue efforts in Houston after waiting on standby for a few days.

Two boats, an ATV, generator and other rescue supplies are already loaded.

Houston's Fire Chief put the call out for help and has asked TFD to send manpower. Private Sterling Rahe said Tuesday evening that TFD is sending some help.

The crew will need to have enough water and food on hand to sustain themselves for at least a week as they help other evacuate.

"I don't think its any different then any other assignment we have been given some of the best advice i received from the fire department is to remember that it's not my emergency its my job and that helps you to remain focused and calm in those situations," said Private Jamie Morelock.

Toledo pays the salaries and overtime for these firefighters, but will be reimbursed by FEMA down the line.

