WTOL 11 raises more than $80,000 for hurricane survivors

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
On Tuesday, WTOL 11 partnered with the American Red Cross for a special "Harvey Relief" phone bank.

Hundreds of you called to our phone bank to donate and help those in need.

Thanks to you, your neighbors and several local businesses, we helped to raise more than $80,000.

The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Red Cross said they have about a dozen of their volunteers in Texas, with plans to send more throughout the next couple weeks as the recovery in Houston is going to be lengthy. 

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

