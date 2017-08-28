WTOL 11 raises more than $80,000 for hurricane survivors

A local Toledo family is working to stay in constant contact with their loved ones in Houston.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years, and Impact with Hope is asking for your help.

Impact with Hope asking for money, supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims

Houston is the country's fourth-largest city in the US, with nearly 2.1 million people. Hundreds of thousands more live in areas around the city. Each has their own story in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday, WTOL 11 partnered with the American Red Cross for a special "Harvey Relief" phone bank.

Hundreds of you called to our phone bank to donate and help those in need.

Thanks to you, your neighbors and several local businesses, we helped to raise more than $80,000.

The Northwest Ohio chapter of the Red Cross said they have about a dozen of their volunteers in Texas, with plans to send more throughout the next couple weeks as the recovery in Houston is going to be lengthy.

