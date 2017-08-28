Ohio Coast Guard heading to Houston

CLEVELAND (WTOL) - The US Coast Guard Ninth District, stationed out of Cleveland, says several members of the Coast Guard headed to the Houston area over the weekend to assist in the relief efforts.

The members took a Coast Guard truck and trailer towing an airboat from the Marblehead Coast Guard Station in Ottawa County.

Airboats are using in shallow water rescue situations, which make them perfect for aiding in Texas.

Marblehead station uses the airboats primarily for ice rescues during the winter.

The Ninth District is responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout the five Great Lakes, the Saint Lawrence Seaway and parts of the surrounding states as well as 1,500 miles of the international border with Canada.

