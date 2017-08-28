Multiple lawn care businesses broken into, TPD searching for sub - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple lawn care businesses broken into, TPD searching for subjects

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for the people who have been breaking into multiple lawn care businesses.

Police believe the subjects are driving in a blue and silver truck.

Anyone with any information on these crimes or anyone who recognizes the truck is encouraged to call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

