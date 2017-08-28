Mayoral candidate urges Toledo to join lawsuit

Toledo Mayoral Candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz is urging the city to join a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

Kapszukiewicz held a news conference on the issue Monday morning.

He said any and all proceeds from the suit should be invested in the treatment programs for the people who are suffering through the epidemic.

Cincinnati, Dayton, Lorain and Findlay have all joined the lawsuit.

"What I had hoped, in addition to whatever financial settlement there might be, these lawsuits being brought by cities across the country, states across the country, can have the effect of changing the behavior of these big drug manufacturers who willingly have promoted certain opioids and have gotten people addicted. If we can change the behavior, those big companies, we've all won," said Kapszukiewicz

WTOL 11 has reached out to both Tom Waniewski and Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson for a statement on this.

