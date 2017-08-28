First 'walk-up' WaterShed celebrates opening with free water

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced the opening of its tenth WaterShed in Northwest Ohio.

The Walbridge location is the District's first walk-up location.

The District began building WaterSheds as an alternative source of drinking water for residents in Wood County on private water systems with poor water quality.

The WaterShed unit houses a nine-step reverse-osmosis water treatment systems and provides purified drinking water for 25 cents per gallon or $1 for five gallons.

To celebrate the opening of the new WaterShed, the District is giving away free water at the new location on August 28.

Bring your own water bottles and containers to fill up your water for free.

The WaterShed is located at 108 N. Main Street on the side of the Walbridge Library.

