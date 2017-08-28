Women increasing their presence in construction

It isn’t often you see too many women working on construction jobs. However, there are currently 25 women working on the Promedica Steam Plant.

Mary Willbur is a project manager. She grew up loving solving problems. Legos, puzzles or anything that required a challenge, is the reason why working in construction was the best career choice she could’ve made.

“I like the challenges. I like putting the pieces together. All the different puzzle pieces fit differently on each job. They all have different aspects that you need to put together to make the whole,” said Willbur.

Within those 25 women there are electricians, finishers, estimating, safety, rod busters and crane operators.

“There are so many opportunities for women in construction now. It’s amazing, the experiences I’ve had. They’ve all been great. I love my job,” said Willbur.

“By doing this, like when I do crafts and stuff like laying concrete, I can come back 10-15 years from now with my kids and see it and say “hey this is what your mom did,” said one of the concrete layers on the project.

When asked what advice she’d offer young girls looking to get in the field, Willbur said they can do anything they put their minds to.

