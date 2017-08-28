Man runs away from sounds of gunfire, doesn't realize he's been shot

Man runs away from sounds of gunfire, doesn't realize he's been - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were sent to the hospital to check on a gunshot victim on Thursday.

Police say the victim said he was walking on Norwood near Waite Avenue when he heard gunshots.

The victim started running and realized a short time later he got shot in the buttocks.

Police say that was all the information the man would give them.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

