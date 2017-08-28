Gunshot victim walks into hospital with serious injuries - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gunshot victim walks into hospital with serious injuries

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were called to the scene of a shooting to find a crime scene but no victim on Thursday. 

The shooting occurred on Heston Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say shortly after they arrived to the scene, Robert Quinn walked into the hospital with serious injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police say Quinn needed surgery for his wounds.

His condition is unknown.

