TPD searching for missing teen

Toledo police are looking for a 16-year-old who has been missing since August 24.

Police say Christian Allen was last seen on North Cove Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Allen is described as five feet 11 inches weighing 270 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Allen was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 419-245-3142.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.