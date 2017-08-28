Findlay police: Suspicious death ruled a suicide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay police: Suspicious death ruled a suicide

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay police say a suspicious death investigation has been confirmed as a suicide.

Police say an autopsy was conducted at the Lucas County Coroner's Office which determined the shooting death of a 24-year-old Findlay man was a suicide.

The identity of the man is not being released by police out of respect for the family.

The man was found on Blanchard Avenue around 1 a.m.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a male in a parking lot on Blanchard Avenue.

Police say when the crews arrived to the scene they found the 24-year-old man deceased.

Police say the man died of a gunshot wound. The gun was recovered by police.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly