Crews battle suspicious house fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in north Toledo early Monday morning.

The fire occurred on the 200 block of Weber Street near Maple Street around 1 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to the scene to find fire coming from the back of the house.

Crews said there is damage to the exterior as well as the interior in the back of the home.

Officials said the house has been vacant for several months.

Neighbors said they have heard people going in and out of the home prior to the fire.

An investigator was called to the scene as the fire was deemed suspicious.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.