Findlay Civil Rights Alliance holds rally against hate on Sunday

Symbols of hate were painted at the park earlier in the week (Source: WTOL)

The Findlay Civil Rights Alliance is confronting racism and the rise of white supremacy.

Sunday afternoon the alliance held a rally in Riverside Park.

“Where there’s discrimination there’s always hate with the supremacists,” said Wendy Stewart.

That point was made earlier in the week.

Swastikas and the words ‘White Power’ were found spray painted in the park.

A number of people spoke at the rally.

Findlay Police were on hand for security.

There were no problems.

“I think it’s important that we as a community come together and show that our community is filled with love,” said rally-goer Heidi Tatum.

The alliance doesn’t know if white supremacists are responsible for the graffiti or if it was just a random act of teenage vandalism.

In Findlay, they’re calling on diversity not division.

“I know that white supremacists are in Ohio. This is a place where they’d like to get a foothold. There are people being swayed in that direction. I don’t think anybody in Findlay is organized in that way. But I think they are organizable," said Katie Finneran of the alliance.

The alliance plans a series of meetings where people can come together, get to know one another and end the white supremacist movement.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.









