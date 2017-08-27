Col. Crawford statue at Crawford County Courthouse beheaded

A statue at the Crawford County Courthouse was vandalized this week and police are looking for the culprits.

The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Department received reports that the statue of Col. William Crawford was beheaded on Friday.

The head is still missing.

Col. William Crawford was a colorful figure during the Indian Wars and American Revolution. He was a personal friend of George Washington and had been sent to this area of northwest Ohio to help quell the Indian uprisings in the Upper Sandusky and Wyandott County areas.

Col. Crawford was captured during a 1782 battle near the Sandusky River in Wyandot County was and then tortured and burned at the stake by the Native Americans.

Many of the Native Americans falsely believed that Crawford led the deadly raid and massacre against the peaceful Indian village at Gnadenhutten, Ohio a few years before in which nearly 100 Christian Indian converts had been slaughtered.

Crawford was not a part of that raid.

Crawford County is named in his honor.

The sheriff’s department says there is no indication the event is related to the recent vandalisms being reported around the state.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.