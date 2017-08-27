Browns coach names Toledo-native DeShone Kizer starting QB

DeShone Kizer is officially the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Head Coach Hue Jackson confirmed that Kizer would be the week one starter in a Sunday conference call with reporters.

Kizer has turned heads during training camp and made his first start during a preseason game on Saturday.

Jackson acknowledged there would be growing pains with the rookie quarterback, but confirmed the team will stick with Kizer through the mistakes.

"DeShone is our starting quarterback," Jackson said. "He's earned the right to play through his preparation. He's established a work ethic that I think has earned the respect of his teammates.”

Kizer has impressed Jackson.

"It's been good to watch his development throughout the offseason. Obviously, he's a young quarterback, and he still has a lot to learn. He's going to learn a lot and gain a lot of experience, and the only way you get that is by playing," said Jackson.



Kizer, the Central Catholic High School graduate, will make his NFL regular season debut on September 10th at home against the Steelers.

The game will air on WTOL 11.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

