Houston native sends supplies and prayers from northwest Ohio

The new pastor at the McCord Road Christian Church in Sylvania is praying for the city of Houston.

Micah Sutton just moved to the Toledo area from Houston where he ministered at Grace Church.

Pastor Sutton said members of his former congregation are safe and staying home. But he also said watching the devastation on T.V. is a helpless feeling.

"It's a conflict with me. On one hand I want to be there helping, jump in and help others. On the other hand I know what it's like to have your home flooded out. I'm thankful my family and I don't have to be stressed out about that right now. I'm praying for those having to deal with it," said Sutton.

Along with prayer Pastor Sutton is collecting non perishable items at his church. Those items will be shipped to Texas by the Impact With Hope group.

The church is located at McCord and Brint Road.

If you know anyone in the Houston area that is still there or anyone that has made it out of Houston during Hurricane Harvey contact WTOL 11 at 419-248-1100.

