Driver falls asleep while driving, crashes into electric pole

A driver is recovering from a crash after falling asleep at the wheel early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in west Toledo on Alexis Road and Stockbridge Drive.

Police said the driver crashed into an electric pole after he fell asleep.

Alexis between Telegraph and Bennett Roads was blocked off earlier but is now back opened.

