Homegrown star returns to Toledo for plaque dedication in his honor

You remember Jamie Farr from M*A*S*H and from the Jamie Farr Classic golf tournament for so many years.

Now he’s putting his mark on the city yet again.

Our homegrown star returned to Toledo for the unveiling of a new plaque at the park named after him.

Years ago, Riverside Park was renamed to honor the local celebrity.

Ten years ago however, the plaque was stolen.

On Saturday a new one was dedicated.

Friends and fans of Farr came together at the park to watch the new plaque be unveiled.

The Woodward High School grad had nothing but kind and inspirational words to share.

“You have to have the passion to do want to do what you're doing. I got to tell you something, it doesn't happen easily and you get a lot of failures and a lot of things that you have to struggle with,” said Jamie Farr.

With everyone welcoming him home with open arms, Farr couldn’t help but express how excited he was to be back.

"Today, as Lou Gerhig said, I'm one of the luckiest men of the face of the earth. That’s what kind of a day it is,” said Farr.

Although his hometown visit was brief, Farr says Toledo will always have a place in his heart.

You can now visit the new monument at the Jamie Farr Park located on Summit Street.

