VIDEO: Baby tiger cub getting used to new digs at SD Zoo

The new male tiger cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is getting all kinds of attention.

The cub arrived at the zoo on Wednesday and large crowds have already been lining up to sneak a peak outside his nursery window.

The cub is bottle fed a formula made for exotic carnivores six times a day.

On Friday, he weighed 6.8 pounds, less than many house cats.

