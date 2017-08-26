Group won't show Browns games after players' anthem protest

An Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars post says it won't show Cleveland Browns football games this season after a group of players knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game Monday.

VFW Post 3345 Commander Tim Zvoncheck posted a message to his Facebook page Wednesday that says the Strongsville post outside of Cleveland won't support a group or person who "disgraces the flag or the anthem that we have fought for."

A team spokesman responded by saying the Browns organization has a "profound" respect for the anthem, the American flag and those in the military but also respects the "freedom of personal expression."

Nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem, including tight end Seth DeValve, the first known white NFL player to do so.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.